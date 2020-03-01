International drugs' racket busted in Delhi; drugs worth more than Rs 50 crore recovered

Image Source : INDIA TV The drugs recovered in Delhi (India TV image)

Two persons were arrested in Delhi's Uttam Nagar locality after the Special Cell on Sunday busted an international drugs' racket. The police said that the accused, Puneet Arora (42) and Vinod Kumar (44), were involved in smuggling of contraband drugs.

About 69 kg capsules, 150.5 kg tablets of Tramadol and 12.5 kg tablets of Alprazolam were recovered by the police.

Police said that the drug syndicate was involved in collecting tablets and capsules from across the country and exporting them to the United Kingdom.