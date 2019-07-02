VIDEO: Water gushes out from AC vent of Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express; Passengers left perplexed

Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 11:12 IST
Passengers in A-1 Coach of Bengaluru-Patna Sanghmitra Express faced a strange situation when water suddenly started coming out from one of its AC vents.

The 45-second video, shot by one of the passengers, shows a considerable amount of water flowing out from the AC vent.

Puzzled, passengers informed the ticket checker who immediately passed the information to the attendant present in the coach.

What led to this technical glitch is not yet know. After a few seconds, the water flow stopped.

The train was moving when the incident happened. 

