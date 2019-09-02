Image Source : PTI TMC to hold mass protests against NRC in West bengal

Trinamool Congress leadership, Monday decided to hold mass protests across West Bengal from this week opposing NRC in neighbouring Assam party sources said. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence Monday afternoon.

It was decided that the mass protests would be held on September 7-8 against the National Register of Citizens and the divisive politics of BJP, the sources said. On September 12 a protest rally will be organized in the city from Chiria More to Shyambazar in north Kolkata.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, is likely to be present in it, a senior party leader said. "During the meeting Banerjee expressed concern over the future of 19 lakh plus people who have been left out of the final NRC list in Assam. She has asked party leaders to reach out to the people and explain to them about the sinisterdesigns of BJP, such as the implementation of NRC if it ever comes to power in Bengal," a TMC leader said.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday. "Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim and theparty's Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy have been assigned to keep in touch with leaders of the north eastern states on NRC," he said.

TMC Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay has been assigned to keep in touch with leaders of other regional parties across the country on the issue, party sources said.TMC has opposed NRC in Assam and has slammed the BJP- led governments at the Centre and in the state for making valid citizens refugees in their own country.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied for inclusion in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the final list and 19,06,657 excluded, according to a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator's office. Those who have been excluded from the NRC have 120 days to appeal against it at the Foreigners Tribunals.

