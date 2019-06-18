Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
  J&K: Senior police officer breaks down carrying son of martyred inspector

J&K: Senior police officer breaks down carrying son of martyred inspector

A heart-rending picture of a senior police officer breaking down while carrying the son of martyred inspector, Arshad Khan went viral on the social media in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

June 18, 2019
The picture taken during the wreath-laying ceremony in district police lines Srinagar on Monday shows Haseeb Mughal, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, breaking down while carrying the 4-year-old son, Uhbaan of in spector Arshad Khan who died in the AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

Khan was critically injured on last Wednesday during a 'Fidayeen' attack by a Pakistani militant in K.P. Road area of Anantnag town. 

Five CRPF troopers and the Fidayeen militant were killed on the spot in that attack. Khan was posted as the Station House Officer (SHO) in Sadar police station in Anantnag town.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, parents, and a younger brother. He belonged to Srinagar city and had been recruited in the state police in 2002.

