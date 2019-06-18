Martyred in Anantnag encounter, Major Ketan was the only son of his family

Image Source : INDIA TV Major Ketan Sharma was martyred during an encounter in Anantnag

Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag Monday, belonged to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. After taking leaves for some days, Major Ketan had returned to his duties on May 26.

A pall of gloom swept through the Shradhapuri Colony, as soon as the news of his martyrdom reached his family.

According to sources, Ketan and his team had surrounded the area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. They had launched a search operation during which terrorists opened fire at the team.

In the action, Ketan and his two colleagues sustained bullet injuries. One terrorist was also killed in the exchange of fire.

Major Ketan and his injured colleagues were immediately rushed to Army hospital, where Ketan succumbed to his injuries. His mortal remains will be brought for last rites on Tuesday.

Major Sharma was posted at 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and was induced into the Indian Army in December 2012.

Talking to the media, Ketan's uncle said, "We were first informed about Ketan being injured in an encounter, but later we were confirmed that he had attained martyrdom."

"A bullet had hit him in his temple," Major Ketan's uncle said.

Survived by a 4-year-old daughter and wife Ira Sharma, Ketan was the only son of his family.

Meanwhile, Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut had arrived at Major Ketan's residence to support his family members in grief.

