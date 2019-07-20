With over 200 technologically advanced LEDs, Delhi's Safdarjung Tomb gets architectural illumination

Image Source : AP Safdarjung Tomb gets 'architectural illumination'

Delhi's evenings got a bit more attractive with the 'architectural illumination' of the historic Safdarjung Tomb on Friday.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated the architectural illumination that aims to enhance tourist experience.

Patel said the "new innovative form" will help promote India's cultural heritage on the world map.

"Over the centuries, the Safdarjung Tomb has been a testimony to the rich archaeological heritage of Delhi. Today, it is a magnificent example of the Incredible India.

The Archaeological Survey of India has previously undertaken similar initiatives at the Red Fort, the Humayun's Tomb, and the Purana Qila in Delhi.

Qutub Minar and Tughlaqabad Fort are also expected to be upgraded.

The arches and minarets of the 18-century Mughal-era monument, the Safdarjung Tomb, will now stand awashed in the light of 213 "technologically advanced LEDs".

The lights will consume 62 per cent less electricity, the minister said.

The tomb will be illuminated from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily and it will cost the government Rs 8,880 monthly, the ministry said in a statement.

