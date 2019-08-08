Five Rajya Sabha members elected to office of profit panel

The committee has 15 members -- 10 from Lok Sabha and five from Rajya Sabha. It is learnt that the members from Lok Sabha have been elected as well.

Five Rajya Sabha members were elected unopposed to the parliamentary joint committee on office of profit, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the MPs elected unopposed to the joint committee are Mahesh Poddar (BJP), K Keshava Rao (TRS), Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP), Dola Sen (TMC) and Sasmit Patra (BJD).

The chairman of the committee is still to be nominated.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu nominated BJP MP Rakesh Sinha as a member of the Press Council of India.

The sources said Sonal Mansingh (Nominated) has been elected unopposed to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps, while Congress MP M V Rajeev Gowda made it to National Institute of Mental Health and Nero-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru without contest.

JDU MP Kahkashan Perween (JDU) has been nominated to the Haj Committee of India.