Image Source : ANI Fire at three garment factories in Punjab

Three garment factories engulfed in flames after a fire was reported from Punjab's Ludhiana early Friday. The incident occurred at Noorwala road in the city, news agency ANI reported.

Sixteen fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Image Source : ANI An image by ANI shows thick black smoke at the site of the fire incident

Cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Information on any injuries or casualties into the incident was not available.