Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured

Pithoragarh Published on: September 07, 2019 13:28 IST
An elderly man was killed and two women of his family were injured in a cloudburst in Timtia village of the district in the early hours of Saturday.

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said. 

Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited.

