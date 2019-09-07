One killed, 2 injured in Uttarakhand cloudburst

Image Source : ANI Two killed due to cloudburst in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand

An elderly man was killed and two women of his family were injured in a cloudburst in Timtia village of the district in the early hours of Saturday.

A cloudburst in Timtia village following a heavy downpour caused slush to inundate the home of Ram Singh at around 2.40 am today, killing the 60-year-old man on the spot and leaving Dhani Devi (55) and Chandra Devi (70) injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said.

Uttarakhand: 2 people died after at least 3 buildings in Nachani area of Pithoragarh district were damaged last night, due to rain. pic.twitter.com/vvTmla2Pwi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Police, State Disaster Response Force and locals have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said, adding details are awaited.

