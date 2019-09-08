Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Patna: 2 cops suspended for not checking Union Minister son's car

Two Bihar Police officials have been suspended on Sunday for their failure to check the documents of a vehicle being used here by the son of Union Minister Ashwani Choubey, officials said.

Patna Police Commissioner Anand Kishor suspended the two policemen on duty -- an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Constable -- for failing to check the documents of the vehicle of Choubey's son Arjit.

According to a district officials, Kishor had asked the two police personnel to check the vehicle in which Arjit Choubey, his wife and mother were travelling. The police stopped the vehicle but were unable to check the documents.

Kishor, who has been personally monitoring the ongoing vehicle checking drive, ordered the suspensions of ASI Devpal Paswan and Constable Dilip Chandra.

