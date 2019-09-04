Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Netizens go on overdrive in response to new traffic rules

Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Netizens go on overdrive in response to new traffic rules

Netizens have gone on an overdrive in response to new traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2019 19:01 IST
Representative News Image

The New Motor vehicle act has Twitter reacting with funny Memes

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 -- with revised fine rates -- came into existence with effect from Sunday. The act levies heavy fine for violation of rules. 

While people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, which was Rs 100 earlier, those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 or asked to face three-month jail term.

To this end, just a day after the implementation of the act the news of a man fined Rs 23,000 for traffic violations went viral. Deepak Madan, a resident of Geeta Colony in Delhi, was fined Rs 23,000 for traffic violations. 

The new rates have also inspired hillarious memes and jokes from the Twitterati. 

Here we produce a few of them.

 

 

Delhi Police issued 3,900 challans to traffic rule violators after the amended motor vehicles act came into effect.

In another popular incident, a rickshaw driver from Gurugram was fined Rs 32,500 for multiple violations after he was caught jumping the red light.

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVideo of 'alien' fish goes viral. Seen it yet? Next Story  