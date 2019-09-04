Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Netizens go on overdrive in response to new traffic rules

The New Motor vehicle act has Twitter reacting with funny Memes

The Motor Vehicles Act 2019 -- with revised fine rates -- came into existence with effect from Sunday. The act levies heavy fine for violation of rules.

While people not wearing helmets or seat-belts will be fined Rs 1,000, which was Rs 100 earlier, those driving without a licence can be fined Rs 5,000 or asked to face three-month jail term.

To this end, just a day after the implementation of the act the news of a man fined Rs 23,000 for traffic violations went viral. Deepak Madan, a resident of Geeta Colony in Delhi, was fined Rs 23,000 for traffic violations.

The new rates have also inspired hillarious memes and jokes from the Twitterati.

Here we produce a few of them.

When you're not wearing helmet and spot a cop #NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/ROoiyIqOSc — RS (@AwaraRish) September 4, 2019

Me paying fine for traffic rule violation...#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/NSk3j2NVwT — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) September 3, 2019

Like new traffic rules to public, Government should also be liable to give fine to the person who will share this type of road conditions. 😹#NewTrafficRules pic.twitter.com/pIWTz5WJqV — Ibn E Shafee (@Ibne_Shafee) September 4, 2019

Delhi Police issued 3,900 challans to traffic rule violators after the amended motor vehicles act came into effect.

In another popular incident, a rickshaw driver from Gurugram was fined Rs 32,500 for multiple violations after he was caught jumping the red light.