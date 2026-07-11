Trade, trust and security: What are PM Modi's 10 major decisions during visit to New Zealand

Auckland:

In a significant development, India and New Zealand on Friday signed several agreements and unveiled the comprehensive "India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030," establishing a robust blueprint to deepen defence and security cooperation over the next four years. The landmark roadmap, endorsed during the high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland on Saturday, places a heavy emphasis on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and cyber defence under its critical Pillar II framework.

Apart from this, 18 major decisions were also taken during PM Modi’s historic visit to New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted the list of outcomes following the PM’s visit to New Zealand on X.

Free Trade Agreement to double trade by 2030

Under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), both countries have set a target to increase bilateral trade to 7 billion New Zealand dollars (approximately Rs 35,000 crore) by 2030. This plan aims to enhance economic cooperation and ensure better access to both countries' markets.

PM Modi wrote on X, "This year has been a remarkable one for the India-New Zealand partnership. This year, the two countries completed a free trade agreement in record time, and we have now elevated our relationship to a strategic partnership. Our next goal is to double bilateral trade by 2030."

'India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030' unveiled

Following the formal upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, India and New Zealand on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive "India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030," laying out a blueprint to significantly deepen defence and security cooperation over the next four years.

The blueprint roadmap was endorsed during the high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand’s Christopher Luxon in Auckland. It places heavy emphasis on maritime security, counter-terrorism, and cyber defence under the Pillar II framework.

Memorandum of Arrangement on India-New Zealand maritime cooperation

As a part of the newly upgraded relationship, both nations have agreed to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue led by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) of New Zealand.

The memorandum emphasises maritime security co-operation, while promoting maritime domain awareness, joint exercises and capacity building, marking a pivotal step towards security of the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Arrangement concerning the provision of Mutual Logistics Support

The two nations signed an arrangement concerning the provision of Mutual Logistics Support between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force. The agreement facilitates logistics support between the two forces, allowing access to each other's bases and facilities for refuelling, repairs, and replenishment during operations. It's expected to improve operational reach, interoperability, and defence cooperation between the two countries across the Indo-Pacific.

Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism

India and New Zealand have also agreed to set up a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, institutionalising regular dialogue and intelligence-sharing between the two countries.

The mechanism is aimed at strengthening cooperation against terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational security threats, reflecting a shared commitment to addressing evolving security challenges beyond just the military domain.

Memorandum of Cooperation between Disaster Management Authorities

India's National Disaster Management Authority and New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to deepen collaboration on disaster preparedness, response, and resilience.

The memorandum is aimed at enhancing capacity building and knowledge sharing between the two agencies, giving both countries a stronger framework to draw on each other's expertise when responding to natural disasters and emergencies.

New Zealand Joins Maritime Security Pillar Under IPOI

The joint statement further stated New Zealand’s nomination of Maritime Security as its priority pillar under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, a move welcomed by India. Both countries also agreed to “establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue to strengthen cooperation, coordination and information exchange.”

The move is set to boost cooperation on issues like combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, while also reinforcing regional stability across the wider Indo-Pacific.

Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation

India’s Ministry of Culture and New Zealand’s Ministry of Culture and Heritage signed an Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation, framed around the “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” (development along with heritage) theme. The arrangement aims to promote cultural cooperation through exchanges in arts, heritage, and cultural initiatives, while strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport

The two countries have unveiled a Joint Action Plan on Sport, aimed at deepening cooperation in high-performance sport, sports science, and sports medicine. The plan lays out exchanges in priority disciplines, including rugby, rowing, athletics, golf, and bowls, along with closer ties between sporting institutions from both sides. This initiative is being positioned as a way to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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