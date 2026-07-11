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IND vs ENG pitch report: How will the pitch in Southampton fare for the fifth T20I of the series?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With the Indian team all set to take on England in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides, let us have a look at the pitch report of the game that is slated to be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

India vs England
India vs England Image Source : PTI
Southampton :

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides will meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue are yet to win a game in the series, losing all of the matches so far. 

Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, the Indian team lost two matches in a row against Ireland, and after the first T20I against England was washed out, the Indian team followed it up with three consecutive losses as England maintained their momentum. 

Having lost the series already, it could be interesting to see how Team India plans for their comeback and what changes they would be looking to make in their playing XI for the final T20I of the series. Furthermore, England will be set to go for a clean sweep, and will hope to put in a good showing as they would be looking to hand team India their fourth defeat of the ongoing series. 

Furthermore, with the game around the corner, fans would also be wondering how the pitch would fare in the clash that is slated to be played in Southampton.

Southampton weather report

It is worth noting that the surface at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is one that is preferred by the batters. A high scoring contest could be on the cards on such a pitch, and opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision. Interestingly, a score of 200+ could prove to be a winning total on a surface like this, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team plans their comeback. 

Predicted playing XI:

England (Predicted XI): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Predicted XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

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