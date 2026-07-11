'1000 missiles are locked and aimed at Iran': Trump warns Tehran against attempts to assassinate him

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying the United States had "1,000 missiles" ready to strike the Islamic nation if Tehran attempted to assassinate him, escalating his rhetoric amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the missiles were "locked and loaded" and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of overwhelming military retaliation in the event of any assassination attempt against him. "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting president of the United States of America, in this case, me," Trump wrote.

(Image Source : @DONALDTRUMP)Trump warns Tehran against attempts to assassinate him

He claimed that orders had already been issued and said the US military would remain on alert for one year, with the option of extending the timeframe, to "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran" if such a threat were carried out. Trump concluded the post with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah!"

The warning came after coordinated Friday sermons in Iran and a statement by Iran's Friday Prayer Policy Council calling for revenge over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to the account provided.

Trump continues to bash Iran

Trump has continued to intensify his criticism of Iran following the recent US-Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Khamenei. While issuing fresh military threats, he also suggested that Tehran was eager to negotiate with Washington.

Speaking a day earlier, Trump claimed Iran was seeking a diplomatic settlement after suffering heavy military and economic setbacks. "We knocked the hell out of Iran. They are dying to settle. We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," Trump said.

Iran grappling with soaring inflation: Trump

In another recent interview, Trump described Iran's economy as being under severe strain, claiming the country was grappling with soaring inflation. He also suggested that, if relations improved through diplomacy, American farmers could eventually supply food to Iran.

The remarks underscore Trump's hardline approach toward Tehran, combining warnings of overwhelming military action with assertions that Iran is in a weakened position and looking to negotiate. His latest comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with both military rhetoric and diplomatic messaging continuing to shape the relationship between the two countries.

Iran strikes back, says ‘Trump's murder is our responsibility’

Trump's remarks prompted an intense response during the funeral, where the dominant mood centered on calls for retaliation. Crowds carrying Iranian flags, red banners associated with vengeance, and portraits of Khamenei repeatedly chanted slogans including "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Throughout the Grand Mosalla complex, posters and graffiti demanded the killing of Trump and Netanyahu. Before the funeral prayers, poet Mohammad Rasouli addressed the mourners, receiving loud applause after declaring, "From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump's murder is our responsibility."

Rasouli also questioned why Trump remained alive, arguing that failing to avenge those responsible for Khamenei's death would be a source of shame. Similar calls for retribution were echoed by many in attendance.

(This story is written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV digital)

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