West Bengal govt forms 9-member committee under retired SC judge to review UCC Draft Bill

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government formed a 9-member expert committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to review the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill. The state plans to table this legislation during the upcoming August assembly session, while exempting indigenous communities.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a common set of civil laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste or community. If implemented, the law would provide uniform rules governing:

Marriage and divorce

Inheritance and succession rights

Adoption procedures

Maintenance and alimony-related matters

The objective of the UCC is to bring personal laws under a common legal framework and ensure equal treatment of citizens in civil matters.

Bengal to become fourth BJP-ruled state to move on UCC

If the proposed legislation is passed by the Assembly, West Bengal would become the fourth BJP-ruled state in independent India to take legislative steps towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand became the first state to enact a UCC law in February 2024. Gujarat and Assam also moved forward with similar legislative initiatives earlier this year. The development would mark a significant milestone in the BJP's broader push for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code across the country.

The UCC was one of the BJP's flagship promises during the West Bengal Assembly election campaign. While releasing the party's election manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had pledged that a BJP government in the state would introduce the Uniform Civil Code within six months of assuming office. The reported move to bring the bill next week is being seen as an attempt by the new government to fulfil one of its most prominent electoral commitments.

What happens next?

Political observers believe the proposed Bill is likely to trigger intense debate both inside and outside the Assembly. Supporters view the UCC as a step towards legal uniformity and equality, while critics have often raised concerns about its impact on religious and cultural diversity.

What is Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026?

The West Bengal government earlier introduced the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 which was passed in the assembly in June. The legislation is aimed at strengthening measures to curb violence and anti-social behaviour in the state. Officials supporting the bill said it is intended to deter individuals involved in inciting violence and riots, and to ensure stricter legal action against offenders. They argued that the law would reinforce public order and increase the deterrence factor among potential lawbreakers.

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