Fan gets Jyotiraditya Scindia's image tattooed on chest

When asked about his (Rupesh Sharma)'s unusual avatar, he said Scindia is his favourite leader and that is why he has got the tattoo. The fan added that he was upset because Scindia lost the Lok Sabha elections and has decided to remain without a shirt or footwear for five years.

New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 18:53 IST
Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia may have lost the parliamentary elections but there is no shortage of enthusiasm among his fans. In a bizarre incident, a fan not only got the Congress leader's image tattooed on his chest but has also stopped wearing a shirt or footwear.

On Sunday, Scindia was addressing party workers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna parliamentary constituency - from where he contested - and Rupesh Sharma was among those who came to listen to his favourite leader.

When reporters spotted Sharma and asked him about his unusual avatar, he said Scindia is his favourite leader and that is why he has got the tattoo. The fan added that he was upset because Scindia lost the Lok Sabha elections and has decided to remain without a shirt or footwear for five years.

Guna was considered a traditional stronghold of the Scindia family. Jyotiraditya Scindia won the seat four consecutive times and 2019 is the first time that someone from the Scindia family lost this seat.

