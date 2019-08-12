Peace prevails: Governor Satya Pal Malik says Eid peacefully celebrated in J&K, no force used in 8 days | EXCLUSIVE

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's Exclusive Interview to India TV.

Eid was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir peacefully, Governor Satyapal Malik on Monday said, adding that there were no incidents of violence. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Malik further said there were some odd cases of anti-national elements attempting to stoke instability. Those involved in such activities were identified, he said, following which restrictions were imposed after Namaz. These two will be withdrawn later, he added.

The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the central government has decided abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and creation of two new UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- after bifurcating the state.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday declared the abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 following a Parliamentary approval in the Modi government's proposal. The president on Saturday gave assent to a bill passed by the Parliament for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31.

Responding to rumours being spread about the situation in the Valley, Malik said the state is prone to rumour-mongering. "Here if you sneeze at Lal Chowk, chances are it will spread as a bomb blast," the governor said.

On mobile internet suspension, Governor Satya Pal Malik said mobile communication is the most misused thing here. Rumours are spread through it, violence is incited through the mobile internet, he said explaining it was being used as a weapon against them.

There is excellent security deployment throughout Jammu and Kashmir and forces are working in great synergy, Malik said in the interview.

It is the eighth day now, but the police were not necessitated to use any force so far. They have controlled situation just with their presence, he said.