Jammu and Kashmir authorities hopeful of grand celebrations for Independence Day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said it is hopeful of further relaxations in the security clampdown after the dress rehearsal for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations conclude in various districts. Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal told a press conference that while prohibitory conditions were relaxed in various parts of Kashmir, the Jammu region was "almost entirely" free of restrictions.

"Restrictions, however, do continue in parts of Kashmir," he said.

"We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there will be further relaxations," he said.

He added that the curbs would be relaxed in parts of the Valley in a phased manner based on the assessment of local authorities.

The security clampdown was imposed after the Union government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and said the state would be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Restrictions were first eased in Kashmir on August 9 to allow people to offer Friday prayers at local mosques. Curbs were also relaxed ahead of Eid al-Adha, which was celebrated on Monday.

Kansal said the administration was following the overall policy of "relaxation and easing out" in all parts of the state and the Eid al-Adha celebrations and prayers were peaceful.

He added that there is a "constant endeavour to ensure that people are not obstructed and are facilitated in every possible way".

The principal secretary said the administration is hopeful that the Independence Day celebrations will be carried out in a "grand and benefitting manner" in all parts of the state.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.

As far as the issue of communication is concerned, 300 public points have been set up for the locals, from where they can speak to their dear ones. Over 5,000 calls were made in one day, Kansal said.

He added that medical services of all kinds are continuing "normally and unhindered" and the apprehensions in this context are not true.

Routine outpatient department (OPD) operations, admissions, surgical procedures are going on, Kansal said, adding that all kinds of normal and emergency medicines are inadequate supply.

Last week, 13,500 patients were treated in OPDs in Srinagar district, while there were 1,400 admissions and 600 procedures of all kinds, he said.

Kansal said the national highway is functioning normally and over 100 heavy vehicles, trucks carrying LPG cylinders, oil trucks and about 1,500 light motor vehicles and buses have moved over the last 24 hours.

"The flight operations are normal too," he added.

Asked about the government's response over some propaganda material being circulated on social media platforms like Twitter, Kansal said, "Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake handles and of any items that create disaffection and it is being tackled at the appropriate levels legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures."

"Whenever our attention is drawn to any fake accounts or any attempts to spread disaffection or peddle misinformation or create mischief, they are being dealt with procedurally, legally and through all available measures with the government," he said.

Asked by reporters about the proposed plans for unfurling the tricolour on August 15 at various places in the state, including at Lal Chowk here, Kansal said the occasion would be celebrated with respect and grandeur.

"Independence Day celebrations have a certain system. It is a national festival and it will be celebrated with respect and grandeur. I have nothing to say about specific individuals," he said.

The principal secretary said some arrests had been made following a local assessment of the situation.

