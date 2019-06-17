Monday, June 17, 2019
     
‘Another strike on Pakistan’: Amit Shah after India’s spectacular win over Pakistan

Pakistan could only manage a score of 212 for the loss of six wickets in response to India's massive score of 336.

New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 10:58 IST
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Team India for its comfortable 89-run victory against arch rival Pakistan at the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England.

Shah took to Twitter to react to the much-hyped match and called it India's "another strike on Pakistan".

"Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," the Home Minister tweeted.

Shah compared the win to 2016 surgical strike by India against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistani; and the recent airstrike at Jaish-e-Mohammed hideout in Balakot.

Leaders cutting across party lines wished team India for its performance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “proud” of the team for playing an “amazing” game.

"Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India," Rajnath Singh posted on Twitter.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "I had already said that India would emerge victoriously, Pakistan would lose. Well done boys. Congratulations!"

Newly elected MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir summed up India's victory in three words - "runs, rain and total domination". "Runs, Rain and total domination.. It’s #7-0. Jai hind," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

