Humid morning in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.9 degrees celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 81 per cent.

Delhiites are expected to get some relief from the scorching heat as monsoon is expected to arrive in the national capital in the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the Safdarjung observatory, the recordings of which are considered the official figures for the city, received 1.4 mm of rain, while the Palam observatory received 6.4 mm rainfall.

Ayanagar received the highest rainfall at 17.4 mm during the period.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of a light rain or thundershower.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

