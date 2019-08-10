Image Source : PTI Now we can bring Kashmiri girls for marriage: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that after abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, girls from Kashmir can now be brought for marriage.

Addressing a state-level function at Fatehabad, the chief minister said, "Our minister O P Dhankhar used to say that he will bring 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) from Bihar. Now people say that since Kashmir is open, we can bring girls from there. Jokes apart, if there is a good (sex) ratio, the balance in the society will be set right."

The state of Haryana has been infamous for the skewed sex ratio. People used to say that the children are killed here. We launched a campaign to save girl child in the state. Earlier, the sex ratio was 850 against every 1000 boys. nOw it stands at 933 in the state," News agency ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

Condemning Khattar for his remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Haryana CM, Khattar's comment on Kashmiri women is despicable and shows what years of RSS training does to the mind of a weak, insecure and pathetic man. Women are not assets to be owned by men."

Few days ago a BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar pradesh made similar remark saying, that the party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry 'gori' (fair) Kashmiri girls.

BJP MLA Vikram Saini said, "The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors, they can get married. There is no issue now. Earlier, there was lot of atrocities on women."

Khattar, howvere is not new to making controversy. Last year, he made some objectionable remark over rape incidents. He said, "the biggest concern is that in 80 to 90n per cent rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know eachother....theincidents of rape have not increased...rapes used to to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."

