Check out 'Off-route' test feature on Google Maps, exclusively in India

Image Source : FILE Google Maps get test 'off-route' alert feature in India

As part of the many new features Google is experimenting with and adding on Maps, the search engine giant is testing an "Off-route" alert feature, exclusively in India for now.

Intended to keep users safe while they are riding in a taxi, the "Off-route" feature would notify users everytime their cab gets sidetracked from the intended course by 500 metres, XDA Developers reported on Monday.

Besides ensuring users' safety, the feature is also intended to help them avoid being tricked by a cab driver while travelling to an unfamiliar part of the city.

On sensing a wrong route, the feature would not re-route the driver, but send alerts on the users' phones.

For now, it remains unclear if users of Google Maps in other countries are also getting the test "off-route" feature or not.

Details about the experimental feature along with its public availability remains unannounced.

Lately, Google has been updating Maps with a plethora of features including a speedometer and support for showing radar locations.

The company also launched three new public transport features including live train status, to help Map users in 10 of the largest cities in India to see bus travel times from live traffic, get live train status for Indian Railways and get mixed-mode commute suggestions that now combine auto-rickshaw and public transport.