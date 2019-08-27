Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Chandigarh: FIR against ex-MP's husband for domestic violence

Police in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh have registered an FIR against husband of a

former nominated MP from Anglo Indian community for alleged

domestic violence and harassment, an officer said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered on Monday against Rodney Mcleod

at Tarbahar police station on the complaint of his wife and

former MP Ingrid Mcleod, said Tarbahar Station House Officer

(SHO) Jaiprakash Gupta.

Rodney has been booked under sections 498 (A) (husband

or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty)

and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he

added.

Ingrid, who belongs to Anglo Indian community, was

nominated as a Lok Sabha member twice from 2004 to 2014.

"In her complaint, Ingrid, a native of Vinoba Nagar in

Bilaspur, alleged that Rodney tortured her physically and

mentally many times over petty issues, but she kept mum," said

Gupta.

"When things got worse recently, I approached police

and lodged an FIR," the SHO said quoting the complaint.

Rodney is yet to be arrested, he added.

ALSO READ: Fed up of domestic violence, wife gives supari to kill husband

ALSO READ: Goa: Wife beats Indian Navy staffer to death over alleged domestic violence

ALSO READ: Domestic violence case: Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP MLA Somnath Bharti