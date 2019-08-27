Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Chandigarh: FIR against ex-MP's husband for domestic violence

An FIR was registered on Monday against Rodney Mcleod at Tarbahar police station on the complaint of his wife and former MP Ingrid Mcleod, said Tarbahar Station House Officer (SHO) Jaiprakash Gupta.

Bilaspur Published on: August 27, 2019 18:32 IST
 Police in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh have registered an FIR against husband of a

former nominated MP from Anglo Indian community for alleged
domestic violence and harassment, an officer said on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered on Monday against Rodney Mcleod
at Tarbahar police station on the complaint of his wife and
former MP Ingrid Mcleod, said Tarbahar Station House Officer
(SHO) Jaiprakash Gupta.

Rodney has been booked under sections 498 (A) (husband
or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty)
and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, he
added.

Ingrid, who belongs to Anglo Indian community, was
nominated as a Lok Sabha member twice from 2004 to 2014.

"In her complaint, Ingrid, a native of Vinoba Nagar in
Bilaspur, alleged that Rodney tortured her physically and
mentally many times over petty issues, but she kept mum," said
Gupta.

"When things got worse recently, I approached police
and lodged an FIR," the SHO said quoting the complaint.
Rodney is yet to be arrested, he added.

