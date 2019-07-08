Monday, July 08, 2019
     
Doctors at three Delhi hospitals go on strike over assault on medical student

As per the Resident Doctor's Association of LNJP Hospital, the third-year student of Maulana Azad Medical College was on duty in the emergency ward last night.

New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2019 14:13 IST
The incident comes days after two junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died at the hospital (Representational image).

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College, LNJP Hospital and GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye Centre went on a strike on Tuesday -- a day after a medical student in the emergency ward was allegedly assaulted by a patient's relative.

Both -- regular and emergency services at the hospitals -- have been shut down.

As per the Resident Doctor's Association of LNJP Hospital, the third-year student of Maulana Azad Medical College was on duty in the emergency ward last night. 

RDA president Saiket Jena told reporters: "A patient was brought to the ER department and later died of some complications. An attendant then assaulted one of the doctors."

"In the last few days, several such incidents of attack on doctors have taken place in the hospital premises. So, we have gone on a strike," he added. 

A meeting between the RDA and the hospital authorities is currently underway. The incident comes days after two junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died at the hospital. Junior doctors in West Bengal went on a strike following the incident over lack of security at the workplace.

WATCH VIDEO |  Delhi doctors go on strike after ruckus created by patient's family

