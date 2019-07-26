Cow-Oxygen Eulogy: Massaging cow cures breathing problems, tuberculosis claims CM Trivendra Rawat

Image Source : PTI Trivendra Singh Rawat, who is the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand sparked controversy by claiming that cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen, and has asserted breathing problems can be cured by massaging it.

A video went viral showing Chief Minister Rawat extolling the medicinal properties of cow milk and urine at a function. In the video, he is claiming that cows not only inhale oxygen but also exhale it. The chief minister also gave way to a row by stating that massaging a cow can cure one of the breathing problems while living in close proximity with the animal can cure one of tuberculosis.

The chief minister's cow eulogy comes after Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt recently made a startling claim that pregnant women can avoid cesarian deliveries if they drink the water of Garud Ganga, a river in Bageshwar district.

An official at the CMO defended the chief minister's remarks saying that he was only stating something which is a common belief in the hills of Uttarakhand.

"While the medicinal values of cow milk and urine are well known, people in the hills also believe that the cow gives them oxygen," he said requesting anonymity.

(With inputs from PTI)

