INX Media case: Delhi High Court dismisses P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scam. Relief to Chidambaram was denied by Justice Sunil Gaur.

Earlier on May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR, in which irregularities were alleged in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

A money laundering case was lodged by the ED in 2018 in this regard.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Chidambaram in connection with its money-laundering probe in an alleged aviation scam during the UPA dispensation.

According to the officials, Chidambaram was asked to depose on August 23 before the investigating officer of the case at an Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi to record his statement.

The case pertains to losses suffered by Air India due to an alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.

Former aviation minister Praful Patel was previously grilled by the ED and it is understood that the agency now wants to question Chidambaram on their leads in this case.

