Andhra to keep finances in mind for Amaravati works

Hinting that resumption of construction works in state capital Amaravati will take more time, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it would keep in mind the state's financial position while proceeding with the works.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with top officials on capital city works. The first such meeting held by him since assuming office in May was held amid uncertainty on the capital's future created by statements of his ministers and leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had sparked a row with the comment that there is a need for a review of works as Amaravati is flood-prone. This triggered speculations that the government may shift the capital out of Amaravati.

A"No one has doubts about the state capital," Botsa remarked after two-hour long meeting. Tp another query, he said the issue of Amaravati being flood-prone did not come up for discussion.

"How am I concerned with what others say," he shot back when asked about the contradictory statements being made about Amaravati.

Botsa said there were no agreements with banks and financial institutions for works worth Rs.35,000 crore launched by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He revealed that 64,000 farmers gave their lands for the capital. While plots of 43,000 farmers were registered, the plots for remaining farmers were yet to be registered. He said annuity arrears for the farmers would be paid from Friday.

"The state capital belongs to five crore people and not to one particular social group," he said in an obvious reaction to allegations by TDP leaders that YSRCP government was targeting one particular caste through its stand on Amaravati.

On TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's claim that the government is killing the very self-financing model of the capital city, the minister pointed out several bills relating to the works undertaken in Amaravati were pending.

He reiterated the allegation that Chandrababu Naidu's relatives and BJP MP Y. S. Chowdary purchased vast tracts of lands in and around Amaravati.

Showing the documents to media, Botsa said they had proof that Sri Bharat purchased lands in Amaravati during TDP regime.

Bharat is the co-brother of Chandrababu Naidu's son N. Lokesh.

ALSO READ | Andhra Assembly furniture recovered from ex-Speaker

ALSO READ | CM Jagan planning four capitals for Andhra: BJP MP

ALSO READ | Andhra man beheads wife, walks with severed head