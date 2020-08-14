Image Source : AP/FILE AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials to conclude by November, mass production in 2021

The stage 3 clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine jointly manufactured by the esteemed Oxford University and AstraZeneca will conclude by end of November, an Oxford official has said. The promising data from the initial trials of the vaccine was released a few days ago raising hopes of the vaccine being available by the end of the year.

The researchers have said that the COVID-19 vaccine produced dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. “We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody," said Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

Most reliable reports suggest that vaccine production on a large scale could begin in the first quarter of 2021.

In India, Serum Institute, based in Pune, has an agreement with the AstraZeneca to produce ‘billions’ of vaccine doses for India and other low income countries.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday launched what they are calling as the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin himself endorsed the vaccine and said that one of his daughters had already been vaccinated.

Experts from across the globe have been skeptical about the Russian vaccine, citing ‘lack of availability of data’ as the reason for their lack of enthusiasm.

