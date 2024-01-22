Supreme Court issues notice on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against Speaker's decision The petition submitted by Uddhav Thackeray's faction questions the validity and fairness of the Speaker's decision recognising Eknath Shinde's group as the legitimate Shiv Sena.

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has acknowledged the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Speaker's ruling declaring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the 'real' Shiv Sena.