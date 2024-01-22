Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Supreme Court issues notice on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against Speaker's decision

The petition submitted by Uddhav Thackeray's faction questions the validity and fairness of the Speaker's decision recognising Eknath Shinde's group as the legitimate Shiv Sena.

Updated on: January 22, 2024 16:47 IST
Supreme court Uddhav Thackeray
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India and Shiv Sena (UBT faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has acknowledged the petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Speaker's ruling declaring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the 'real' Shiv Sena. 

 

