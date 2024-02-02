PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai's coastal road first phase on February 19, says BMC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aerial view of an under-construction portion of the Coastal Road Expressway along the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai.

Mumbai Coastal Road: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 will inaugurate the first phase of Mumbai's coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Friday.

The first phase of the Mumbai coastal road has been constructed from Marine Drive to Worli. The total estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the BMC, is Rs 12,721 crore.

Phase I from Marine Drive to Worli is a 10.58 km stretch in south Mumbai. The project began in October 2018. The total reclaimed area is 111 hectares.

The coastal road is expected to cut travel time between Marine Lines in south Mumbai and Kandivali in north Mumbai by 70 percent and fuel consumption by 34 percent as well as reducing noise and air pollution, Swami said.

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, India's longest sea-bridge in Mumbai

On January 11, PM Modi dedicated India's longest sea-bridge, 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' or the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, built at a cost of over Rs 18,000 crore to the nation.

The Prime Minister also launched/dedicated several other major infra projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore, in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, plus other dignitaries. Virtually kickstarting the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2024 poll campaign, the PM launched a sharp attack on the opposition parties in the state that sends the second largest contingent of MPs to Lok Sabha -- 48.

"The inauguration of 'Atal Setu' exemplifies India's infrastructural prowess and underscores the country's trajectory towards a 'Viksit Bharat', making the government's intentions clear," said PM Modi, addressing the huge gathering.

On the occasion, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the 9.2 km-long tunnel between Orange Gate to Marine Drive, which will drastically slash commuting time from the eastern suburbs of Chembur to Marine Lines, where the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is proceeding at a quick pace, with the first phase (north-south) slated to open by Jan.-end.

