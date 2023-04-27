Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Posters projecting Ajit Pawar as ‘future CM’ displayed | Read what NCP leader has to it

Mumbai: Amid speculations of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, posters projecting him as the ‘future Chief Minister of Maharashtra’ has come up in parts of the states. The posters with catchy taglines proclaiming him as ‘a future CM’ were seen in Nagpur — the bastion of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other places.

However, Pawar has refuted the speculation of his joining the BJP-Shinde alliance. He has also reprimanded his NCP supporters for putting up such posters.

Ajit Pawar on posters

Reacting to the poster, the NCP leader said that he has never asked his supporters to put up such posters. “People should stop putting such posters in public. I never said that such posters should be put up. A hearing is going on in the Supreme Court on the political crisis in Maharashtra. After the Supreme Court decision, then we will talk about it.”

Pawar has reiterated that he would stay in NCP till his last moment. “I am sure you also have several questions in your mind. You also must be thinking that if I would repeat the same thing that I had done at 8 am (in an apparent reference to his early morning oath-taking in 2019). But I have already told you that I will continue to work in NCP till my last moment and will agree with any decision that my party takes,” Pawar added.

It is pertinent to mention that the posters have been unfurled ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Nagpur on April 27.

Sharad Pawar on banners

Meanwhile, responding to the issue of the banners, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is Ajit’s uncle, said, “Ajit Pawar himself has said that projecting his poster as the future CM is madness.”

Last week, in an interview, Ajit Pawar expressed his ambition to become the chief minister. The NCP leader had said that his party is ready to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s (CM’s) post at any point of time instead of waiting for the 2024 general elections.

Earlier in November 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. However, the government fell in a few days.

NCP leader on Amit Shah’s statement in Karnataka

On Amit Shah's statement in Karnataka, Pawar said that such a statement by those who have the responsibility of the Home Minister's post is not correct. “But there are two types of statements, one which is made in view of the assembly elections and the other whenever any information is received, it is based on that. So I think that this statement has been made in view of the election.”

Notably, Amit Shah has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal riots. "If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,” said Shah.

