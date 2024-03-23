Maharashtra: Gangster Prasad Pujari extradited from China to Mumbai by Crime Branch officials

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Prasad Pujari extradited from China to Mumbai by Crime Branch Officials.

Maharashtra news: Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Friday (March 22) brought most wanted gangster Prasad Pujari from China to Mumbai, an official said. In 2020, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case.

According to the police, Indira (62) and two others had been accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based builder. The two accused who were arrested had been identified as Sunil Angane (56) and Sukesh Kumar (28).

A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act.

Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Gangster Prasad Pujari brought to Mumbai from China by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials.

To escape the grip of Indian agencies, Pujari married a Chinese woman, but after hard work by the investigating agencies, he was deported from China.

ALSO READ: Govinda likely to be fielded by Shinde's Shiv Sena from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat: Sources