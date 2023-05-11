This is a victory for democracy and democratic process: Fadnavis on SC ruling with Eknath Shinde by his side

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis with Eknath Shinde

Expressing satisfaction over the Supreme Court ruling that it can't disqualify 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this is a victory for democracy and the democratic process. The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 11) ruled that Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra can't be restored as the then Chief Minister had resigned on his own last year amid a huge drama that resulted in a vertical split in Shiv Sena.

"We are satisfied with the verdict given by the Supreme Court," Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said minutes after Uddhav Thackeray held presser.

He also said that with SC ruling, it was cleear that Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) conspiracy has been defeated. "Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) conspiracy has been defeated. Now, no one should doubt that the Maharashtra government is completely legal," Fadnavis said.