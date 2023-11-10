Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid Maratha reservation row

Follow us on Image Source : @PRAFUL_PATEL/TWITTER Amit Shah with Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was seen at Union Home Amit Shah's residence in Delhi on Friday. It is to be noted that Pawar, who until a few days ago was suffering from dengue and has been unable to meet anyone.

Ajit Pawar was accompanied by Praful Patel. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange's movement also remained at its peak, with supporters burning down houses of leaders, vehicles, public property, but there has been no reaction from the Deputy CM.

According to sources, there are three main reasons for Pawar's Delhi visit:

One, he has gone to reassure the Shah amid the negative publicity during the ongoing Supreme Court case and the claims made by Sharad Pawar group are more effective in the hearing in the hearing. In such a situation, Ajit Pawar can clarify his position in front of Amit Shah also.

Two, due to the continuous statements coming from Ajit Pawar group leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the fight between Maratha movement and the OBC section on the issue of reservation, the problems of the government and BJP which has always been with the OBC are increasing. In such a situation, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is standing against the government's decision within the cabinet, due to which not only the government is against OBCs but also the OBC image of BJP is being affected.

Three, Ajit Pawar wants an equal share in the expansion of the cabinet, which has angered Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. If sources are to be believed, Ajit Pawar has not yet shown the number of his MLAs in the auditorium, leading to a questions being raised on the exact number of MLAs. Therefore, Ajit Pawar may have to discuss the government's stake in the center as well as the state.

Meanwhile, Praful Patel has shared a post on social media platform X, where they can be seen meeting the Union Home Minister. He wrote, "Had a meaningful meeting with Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in Delhi, extending warm Diwali wishes."

Earlier, Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune, prompting speculation in state political circles. Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said the meeting was not a political one. This is the second such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July. Friday’s hour-long meeting took place at the house of Prataprao Pawar, brother of the 83-year-old Sharad Pawar and owner of Sakaal media group.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Three dead, six injured after multi-car crash at Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll plaza

ALSO READ | Mumbai pollution level betters to 'moderate' in few areas