80-year-old collapses, dies after walking due to unavailability of wheelchair at Mumbai Airport

An 80-year-old man died after walking due to the unavailability of a wheelchair at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a statement released by Air India said.

The incident took place on February 12. According to the statement, the man, who was travelling with his wife from New York to Mumbai, fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife. His wife was already in a wheelchair.

"Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse," the Air India statement said.

"The passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away," the statement said.

DGCA imposes penalty on Air India

Earlier, aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations with respect to flights operated on certain long routes.

According to DGCA, the regulator conducted a thorough investigation after receiving a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations in flights operated by Air India on specific long-range routes that are considered terrain-critical.

Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, DGCA said a show cause notice was issued to Air India. The safety report pertained to leased aircraft operated by Air India.

