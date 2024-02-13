Madhya Pradesh: SP leader Baba Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba resigns, likely to join BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba

Panchayati Niranjani Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Swami Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party. According to the sources, Mirchi Baba may soon join the BJP. Before joining SP, Mirchi Baba was a Congress supporter.

Mirchi Baba sent his resignation to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. In his resignation letter, he wrote - "I was associated with the all-religion ideology of the Samajwadi Party, but it is seen that the Samajwadi Party has now deviated from its original principles and has become limited to a particular community. By not participating in the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya - the center of faith of Hindutva - the party proved its anti-Hindutva ideology. I am deeply hurt by this action of the party. For this reason, I resign from the primary membership of the party."

After saying goodbye to SP, there is buzz that he may join the BJP. Earlier, he met former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra at his residence. This meeting was seen as the first step towards joining the saffron party.

Mirchi Baba came into the limelight in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he campaigned for Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh who was contesting from from Bhopal. Claiming the victory of Digvijaya Singh, he had talked about performing 'chilli havan'. In the 2023 assembly elections, Mirchi Baba had contested against then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni assembly seat on Samajwadi Party ticket but lost the polls.

