Jharkhand: Class-7 student writes to former CM Hemant Soren on removal of his portrait from classroom

A seventh-grade student at CM Excellence School in Palamu district wrote a letter to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressing her disappointment over the removal of ex-CM's portrait from her classroom.

Thirteen-year-old Manisha, impressed by Soren's efforts to improve education during his tenure, was disheartened to find his portrait missing from the wall.

Manisha's handwritten letter to Soren went viral on social media, prompting users to react.

Sub-divisional magistrate Anurag Kumar Tiwary said the local administration had not received any video regarding the incident but promised to investigate further if necessary.

Principal Karunand Tiwary noted that many students and parents appreciated Soren's educational initiatives, including free schooling for the underprivileged.

Manisha, a resident of Kanni Ram Chowk, attends classes regularly, and her parents also hold Soren in high regard for his contributions, despite his current custody by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

