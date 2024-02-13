Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Jharkhand: Class-7 student writes to former CM Hemant Soren on removal of his portrait from classroom

Disappointed over the removal of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's portrait from the classroom, a student from Palamu school shot off a letter to him expressing her anguish over the removal of JMM chief's portrait.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ranchi Updated on: February 13, 2024 7:41 IST
Hemant Soren with JMM leaders
Image Source : PTI/FILE Hemant Soren with JMM leaders

A seventh-grade student at CM Excellence School in Palamu district wrote a letter to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressing her disappointment over the removal of ex-CM's portrait from her classroom.

Thirteen-year-old Manisha, impressed by Soren's efforts to improve education during his tenure, was disheartened to find his portrait missing from the wall.

India Tv - Heartfelt letter was written by a student to Soren

Image Source : XHeartfelt letter was written by a student to Soren

Manisha's handwritten letter to Soren went viral on social media, prompting users to react.

Sub-divisional magistrate Anurag Kumar Tiwary said the local administration had not received any video regarding the incident but promised to investigate further if necessary.

Principal Karunand Tiwary noted that many students and parents appreciated Soren's educational initiatives, including free schooling for the underprivileged.

Manisha, a resident of Kanni Ram Chowk, attends classes regularly, and her parents also hold Soren in high regard for his contributions, despite his current custody by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

(With PTI inputs)

