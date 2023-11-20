MP election: Congress asks candidates to give info of poll officials who 'violated norms to benefit BJP'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress seeks information of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in the Madhya Pradesh elections.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Madhya Pradesh Congress has issued a letter to all its 230 candidates, who contested the just-held state assembly elections, seeking information about poll officials who allegedly 'violated norms' to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The letter was issued to all the candidates following the orders of state chief Kamal Nath.

Congress received complaints of violating poll norms

It is worth noting that Congress received several complaints during the assembly elections that employees on duty were interfering with the voting process and attempting to benefit the BJP. The BJP, however, said the Congress, with such a move, was trying to find a new excuse for its imminent defeat in the elections.

It is being told that if Congress forms the government, action could be taken against these employees.

Here's what Congress said to its candidates

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in-charge, Rajiv Singh in a letter claimed that the control room set up on the polling day (November 17) received complaints about officials and employees working against rules to provide benefits to the BJP.

Singh instructed them to collect all the data of such employees and officials with their designation and place of posting by November 30 to the state Congress.

Congress was monitoring elections from war room

A war room was established in the PCC, where the Congress legal team closely monitored the entire election. PCC Chief Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh spent hours in the war room conducting an analysis.

Meanwhile, the legal team of the Congress received several complaints from across the state. Following this, under the orders of PCC Chief Kamal Nath, organization in-charge Rajiv Singh has issued a letter to all candidates.

Polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly was held on November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.