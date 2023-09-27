BJP allots over 10 UP ministers duties in upcoming poll-bound Madhya Pradesh | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP allots 12 UP ministers duties in upcoming Madhya Pradesh election

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced that over 10 of its MLAs from Uttar Pradesh will be allotted duties at the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. According to a list released by the party, several leaders like UP's Deputy Brijesh Pathak and ministers like Swatantra Dev Singh and Bebirani Maurya among others will be part of the elections.

Here is a list of the UP BJP leaders deployed in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Brijesh Pathak (Deputy CM) Bhopal Swatantra Dev Singh (Cabinet Minister) - Satna Daya Shankar Singh (Transport Minister) - Balaghat Baby Rani Maurya (Minister) - Gwalior Dinesh Pratap Singh (Minister) - Raisen Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu (Minister) - Datia Kapil Dev Aggarwal (Minister) - Damoh Anil Rajbhar (Minister) - Seoni JPS Rathore (Minister) - Bhopal Division Pankaj Singh (MLA) - Vidisha

Earlier, the saffron party had released the third list for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. On BJP releasing three list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, "This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest..."

"I am a BJP worker first before an MP and I thank the party's leadership for believing in me," said BJP MP Riti Pathak Sidhi on being fielded from the Sidhi Assembly constituency for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held at the end of the year. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, while the BJP got 109. However, the Congress government fell after many MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later became a Union minister, joined the BJP. The BJP returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fresh term. The BJP's current strength in the assembly is 127.

