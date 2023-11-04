Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress expels 39 leaders for contesting against party's official candidates

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Congress has expelled 39 leaders from the party for six years for contesting the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections against the candidates officially announced by the party, its functionary said. These 39 leaders were expelled from the Congress on the directives of the party' state unit chief Kamal Nath, a release issued by the party's state vice-president Rajiv Singh said. These expelled leaders are contesting elections either as independent candidates or on the ticket of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it added.

Some of the leaders against whom action was taken include former MP Premchand Guddu (Alot), former MLA Antar Singh Darbar (Mhow), former MLA Yadvendra Singh (Nagod), state party spokesman Ajay Singh Yadav (Khargapur), Nasir Islam (Bhopal North) and Amir Aqueel (Bhopal North).

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving to remain at the helm, the opposition Congress is endeavouring to push the saffron party out of power.

(With PTI inputs)