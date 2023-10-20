Why has no President, PM, CM has spent a night in Ujjain during elections? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Temples decorated with lighting during the inauguration of the second phase of Mahakal Mahalok

Politics and superstitious beliefs go hand-in-hand. At a time when parties have announced all their candidates and the state election is being considered as the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year, many superstitious beliefs have also started to do the rounds. While on one hand, the ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain the power, the Congress is also fighting a battle with all players in play. Voting will be held here on November 17 and December 3 will decide the fate of parties.

Mahakaleshwar Dham of Ujjain has also become an election issue in this election. On one hand, the BJP is going among the voters with the plea of reviving it, while on the other hand, Congress is cornering the government in the name of corruption involved in the project. But very few know that to date no President, Prime Minister, Governor, or Chief Minister has spent a night in Ujjain, the city of Mahakal while elections are around the corner. This tradition has been going on for many years and there is a big reason behind it.

Baba Mahakal is only king of Ujjain

According to the folklore, Baba Mahakal is considered to be the King Dhiraj of Ujjain. No two kings can rule in the city of Baba Mahakal. If this happens, the person staying here for the night will lose power. This has been proven to be true many times. Once former Prime Minister Morarji Desai came here and stayed here for the night. His government fell the very next day.

In another instance, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa accidentally spent a night here. Following which he had to resign from his post after 20 days. Let us tell you that Ujjain city was the capital during the time of King Vikramaditya. People associated with the temple say that this tradition has been going on since the time of Raja Bhoj. Since then no king rests at night in Ujjain. One who makes the mistake of doing so has to suffer the consequences within a few days. Many times they lost their power and some kings even died.