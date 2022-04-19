Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Follow THESE measures if you've built toilet in the north-east direction

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the construction of toilets in the North-East direction, that is, in the Northeast. The northeast direction is supposed to dispel the darkness of ignorance. The abode of Lord Shiva, the lord of all beings, is believed to be in this direction. This is the most important place in any home. This corner of the house is suitable for worship or meditation. Whenever there is a powerful thunder in life, then this direction makes life balanced by assimilating that thunder.

Toilet in this direction of the house is like poison, that is, construction of toilet in this direction is completely prohibited. Let me note here that it is considered auspicious to have a pit in the northeast, so some people happily make a toilet pit in the northeast direction, but this is not appropriate at all. If for some reason a toilet has to be built in the northeast direction, keep in mind that it is advisable to shift the pit of mourning to the north.

If there is already a toilet in the northeast and it is not possible to remove it, then yellow paint should be done in that direction as a remedy and a hunting lion should be painted in that direction.