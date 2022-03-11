Vastu Tips: Construct dining room in THIS direction of the house or hotel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu tips for building the dining room

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about grain storage and the dining room. In the hotel business, the purchase of kitchen items is done at once. To keep all this stuff, a storehouse is needed where the grain and other items can be stored safely. If you want to make a place for storing grains in the kitchen itself, then the west angle of the kitchen is the best for this.

Keeping the goods in this angle also keeps everything organised and there is never a shortage of anything in your store-house. If there is any item that you have to keep for a very long time, then it is good to choose the right angle for it. Apart from this, if you want to make a separate storage room from the kitchen, then for this the south-west, south or west direction should be chosen. Whereas for the dining hall, choosing the west direction is a better option.