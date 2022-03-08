Vastu Tips: Building the main entrance of hotel in THIS direction is auspicious, know why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips for building hotel entrance

Highlights The direction for the main gate of the hotel is also chosen on the basis of the plot

If the construction of the hotel entrance is based on Vastu Shastra, then benefit is guaranteed

The northeast direction is considered best for construction of the hotel entrance

Know in which direction to build the main entrance of the hotel according to Vastu Shastra. The northeast corner is considered to be the best for the construction of the main entrance in the hotel. But if there is any obstacle in getting the construction done in this direction, then you can also choose the north or east direction.

Apart from this, the direction for the main gate is also selected on the basis of the plot. If the plot is facing the north or east, then it is better to construct the main gate in the northeast. If the plot is facing south, then the main door should be made in the southeast corner. Apart from this, if the plot is facing west, then the northwest direction is best for the main door.