Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLOR_PLACE_INTERIOR Vastu Tips: Use these colors for drawing room to enhance the interiors

What should be the color of the drawing-room in your house? It is the room where we can sit and talk to others and have a sip of tea. The living or drawing room is a very important place because when a guest or someone from the neighborhood comes into the house, they are seated here with a conversation and having a good time.

Therefore, while choosing the color in the living room, care should also be taken with others' likes or dislikes. Such colors should be used in the room which will enhance the interior of the room. White, pink, yellow, cream, light brown color or light blue color should be chosen for the drawing-room.