Vastu Tips: Painting green color in igneous angle of the house is considered auspicious, know why

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash, the use of different colors in the igneous angle. The element of the igneous angle is wood. It is related to trade and development. It also has an effect on the body.

If there is any problem in your buttocks, then attention should be paid to Vastu correction and correct color of igneous angle. The natural color of this direction is green. By getting green color in this direction, the correct results of the elements related to this direction are obtained.

It is considered best to get this direction painted at the beginning of the summer months. The auxiliary element of the igneous angle is air which helps in burning the fire. Generally, arrangements should be made to make a kitchen or drawing room in this corner. The elder daughter of the family is related to this direction of the house.