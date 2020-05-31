Vastu Tips: Keeping statue of elephants at the entrance of the house brings positivity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GREENHOUSEBLR Keeping statue of elephants at the entrance of the house brings positivity

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the effects of having a statue of elephants in the house. It is said that keep a statue of a pair of elephants in the house is very auspicious. Elephants are even worshiped in many eastern cultures and considered a symbol of positivity. The elephant is the riding vehicle of Indradev. There is also a white elephant in the riding vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi, this is the reason that it is considered good to keep the elephant statue in the house. It is also the symbol of happiness and prosperity along with strength, intelligence and knowledge.

A statue of a pair of elephants with their trunks raised above in the air should be kept at the main entrance of the house or office according to Vastu Shastra. Doing so brings happiness and good luck to the family. There remains a state of harmony between all the family members and positive energy is communicated in the house.

