Varanasi tent city is new popular wedding destination in India: Know cost, booking details and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UPTOURISMGOV Varanasi tent city becomes favourite wedding destination

Are you planning a destination wedding but can't decide on the location? Aso, when one thinks of a destination wedding, one might think that mountains and beaches have become cliches and not just that but some are hesitant because they appear to be an expensive affair. However, there's a new wedding destination that is offbeat and offers a fulfilling experience. The newly opened tent city in Varanasi is emerging as a hot favourite wedding destination.

About Varanasi Tent City

The tent city, developed in Ganga upstream near Ramnagar and accessible from Ravidas Ghat and Namo Ghat by boats, is witnessing a huge rush for February weddings. The tent city was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 and became operational from Sunday.

Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) vice chairman Abhishek Goyal said that the guests have already started checking into the tent city. Two companies -- Praveg Communications (India) Limited and Lalluji and Sons of Ahmedabad -- have developed the tent city in two separate patches in 30-hectare land on the sand bed on the opposite bank of river Ganga. Praveg Communications has started accommodating the guests in the luxurious tents. Prolina Barada of Praveg Communications told the media, "Of 140 tents developed by us, 80 were ready for accommodating guests.

Varanasi Tent City Booking

Amit Gupta of Lalluji and Sons said that guests will start checking-in the tents of his company from January 19. The tents have been booked for almost all dates till April.

What can you do at Varanasi Tent City

Those staying in the tent city will get the opportunity to take part in morning Ganga Aarti and also perform the aarti apart from visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham and other sites of their preference. "Interestingly, locals are also making reservations for tent city. Maximum customers prefer river facing Ganga Darshan tents, which are the highest end accommodation.

Varanasi Tent City Cost

Tents are being made available in four categories -- Ganga Darshan Villa, Kashi suits, premium and deluxe tents in packages ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 7,500 per night while bed and breakfast facility are available in each category. High-end Ganga Darshan Villas are river facing along with a private beach, plunge pool, hall and many additional facilities.

-- with IANS inputs

Don't miss these:

Countries Indians can travel with 'visa-on-arrival' access | Complete list

Frozen lakes in India: These places in Ladakh, Sikkim & Uttarakhand deserve mention

Read More Travel News