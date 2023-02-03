Tips for female solo travellers: Booking in advance, local tours to prioritising safety

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for female solo travellers

Tips for female solo travellers: In India, tourism has increased manyfold after a lull for two years due to the covid pandemic. People have not just been exploring the roads less traveled in India but international trips have increased as well. While many love to go on trips with their friends and family, others like to travel solo. There are many female travelers who find it adventurous to just pack a bag and get set to explore the world solo. Here are a few useful tips to keep in mind if you are planning your very first solo trip.

Research your destination

Preparing for the country or state you are traveling to is very important. Watch vlogs, read articles and blogs, and do complete research about the place before you set to travel. You should have complete information and knowledge about everything. Also, download route maps and audio to help you even without access to the internet.

Image Source : FREEPIKTips for female solo travellers

Blend in with the local

The best way to explore a place is by going locale. Doing this, people become friendlier and you get a better experience. Learn few words or lines of their local language beforehand and try new things.

Book in advance

If you are traveling solo, it is better to book everything in advance looking at the safety and reading the reviews. Avoid putting yourself in a stranded situation. Find the best solutions to get to your hotel from the airport online and book it.

Safety First

If you are a woman solo traveler, your safety always comes first. There are many women's accommodations everywhere that you can book for your stay. Also, make sure the locations you are staying are not far away from the main city or in an isolated place.

DON'T MISS

Visit Mughal Gardens in New Delhi: Know time of visit, how to travel and entry ticket booking details

Kerala named one of the top yoga hotspots in world; know other yoga destinations in India

Eager for mountaineering but not sure where to begin? These 5 tips will help you start the journey

Read More Travel News