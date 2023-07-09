IRCTC launches Bali tour package: Check dates, ticket price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Bali tour package by IRCTC

Bali is one of the most-loved tropical destinations for tourists across the globe. Good news for Indian tourists who are planning to visit the tourist attraction. Now you can take a trip to Bali from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow soon. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package for sightseeing destinations of Bali like Ubud village, Kintamani tour among others.

IRCTC Bali tour package price

According to IRCTC tourism, the all-meals package will be only for 35 seats. The tour package starts at Rs 92,000 per person. Tourists who prefer double and triple occupancy will have to pay Rs 92,700 per person and single occupancy is priced at Rs 1,01,400 per person. According to the package, the ticket for a Child with an Extra bed (05-11 years) is for Rs 88,000 while the Child Without an Extra bed (02-11 years) is priced at Rs 82,550.

Infant charges, for air tickets only, will be for children below two years. The IRCTC also said the same will be additional and the tourists have to pay for it directly at the ticket counter.

IRCTC Bali tour package flight details

The flight is slated for its departure on August 11 am at 8 pm from Lucknow. IRCTC will book Air Asia flight tickets for the tour comprising a maximum of 35 tourists, including an IRCTC manager. Return tickets will be booked in economy class for Air Asia Airlines.

IRCTC Bali tour package will include

Five breakfasts, five lunches, and three dinners (Buffet on the fixed menu)+ one dinner on the cruise

One-time entrance fee at the places of visit (Wherever applicable) as per the itinerary

AC 2x2 deluxe buses with push back comfortable seats

Four nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Bali

IRCTC tour package excludes

Room service charges

Meals on the flight

Any personal service like mineral water, laundry, drinks and foods not on the pre-set menu

VISA charges

Read More Travel News